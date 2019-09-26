As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Increased Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 418.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 16,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 1.93 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 84.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 24,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537,000, down from 28,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.46. About 1.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX)

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8,595 shares to 6,532 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 25,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,029 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares to 351,400 shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) by 427,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put).

