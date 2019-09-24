As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Adams Asset Advisors Has Increased Position; As Corning (GLW) Valuation Declined, Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Position

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,703 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 86,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 5.71 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 14,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 23,678 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 37,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 4.69M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018

