As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.14 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) as Share Value Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 110.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 40,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,030 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 36,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 225,843 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 199,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,100 shares, and cut its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,525 shares to 5,384 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,986 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Etf.