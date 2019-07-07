As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Position by $374,445; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $423,354

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 7,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 45,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,073 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated accumulated 2,039 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Caprock Inc has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hap Trading has 317,332 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Inc invested in 5,400 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 608,833 shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Management Inc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Capital Mngmt Lc reported 109,497 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 173,939 shares. Notis has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2.50M are owned by Fayez Sarofim & Co. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 719,201 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv reported 733,333 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,142 shares to 67,101 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,709 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 13,372 shares to 51,484 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,830 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap owns 31,462 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 109,495 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 554,666 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,275 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 16,944 shares. Ghp Invest Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 11,343 are owned by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 242,605 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.07% or 38,172 shares. Guardian Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,763 shares. Selway Asset Management holds 55,833 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 149,829 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 537,458 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White, a Virginia-based fund reported 73,407 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 30,576 shares.