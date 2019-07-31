As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Upped by $702,939 Its Position; Gogo (GOGO) Stake Maintained by S Muoio & Company

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.59M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 621,289 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Gogo (GOGO) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on May 09, 2019

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? We're Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com" on July 05, 2019

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.