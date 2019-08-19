As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped by $702,939 Its Stake; As Target (TGT) Market Valuation Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Boosted by $360,400 Its Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 38,017 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 33,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 220,182 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 331,861 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 4,469 shares to 16,831 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 38,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,257 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Inc reported 6,166 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.67% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 415,396 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Company. 4.54M are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Invests Ltd Co accumulated 50,521 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 123,507 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gibraltar Incorporated holds 62,144 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). United Automobile Association holds 1.49M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hourglass Lc owns 8,153 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.