As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, First Commonwealth Financial Has Lowered Its Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Lifted Its Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 1.67M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 19,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 5.38 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Launches Package Pick-Up And Returns In Thousands Of CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

