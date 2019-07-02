As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $377,996 as Stock Price Rose

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 421,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,227 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 29,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Ubiquiti Networks, Microsoft and Motorola Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5.45M shares. Becker Capital invested 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Page Arthur B invested in 0.4% or 8,910 shares. Baxter Bros owns 5,486 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nadler Finance Grp has 11,920 shares. Wendell David holds 0.58% or 69,461 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com invested in 56,328 shares. New York-based Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 13,938 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 135,676 shares. 316,629 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 196,101 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation owns 444,282 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Btim holds 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.56 million shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability owns 1,586 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,600 shares to 88,118 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Howe & Rusling has 194,547 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. M Secs holds 0.4% or 31,916 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 24.62M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Llc accumulated 597 shares or 0% of the stock. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 27,890 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.36% or 15,000 shares. Dupont Cap reported 50,267 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na reported 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 134,920 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 7,681 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,868 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 8,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares to 159,733 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).