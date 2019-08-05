As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Citizens & Northern Increased Position by $978,009; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 18,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 38,547 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 20,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 16,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,862 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 42,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.46. About 1.84 million shares traded or 26.77% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,640 shares to 186,812 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.