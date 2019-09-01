As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted by $575,739 Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Drexel Morgan & Company

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,981 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com owns 1.17M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa has 63,806 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 63,452 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 47,073 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.40 million shares. Moreover, Loews has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,320 shares. Bristol John W & New York has 3,350 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miles Inc invested in 0.35% or 7,519 shares. Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.56% or 12,135 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 82,875 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 21,952 are owned by City Trust Fl. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,083 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 2.84M shares. First Natl Co has 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonehearth Capital Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,027 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 572 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Com has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Family Investments Incorporated reported 4,710 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 23.17 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.99% stake. Menora Mivtachim accumulated 2.31% or 851,422 shares. Nadler Inc invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 35,565 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,650 shares. 8.02M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Co.