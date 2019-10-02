As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered by $7.43 Million Its Stake; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Viking Global Investors LP Increased Its Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 137,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 46,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 183,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 2.64 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 267,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.13 million, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 819,795 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.06 million shares to 670,065 shares, valued at $65.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,353 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,462 shares to 64,670 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

