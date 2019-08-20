As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Upped Stake; Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $5.51 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.78. About 437,528 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 815,059 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.96 million, up from 678,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 4.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16 million shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peconic Prns Limited Company accumulated 0.31% or 45,000 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 0.73% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.46M shares. Welch Llc invested in 0.08% or 7,420 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,998 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 78,641 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Limited holds 124,076 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Clearbridge Invs owns 225 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc invested in 286,882 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisory Rech holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 335,896 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 47,289 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 83,154 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 76,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Mercantile holds 0.17% or 13,224 shares. Wesbanco State Bank accumulated 0.66% or 243,592 shares. Davenport & Company Lc accumulated 1.79M shares. Hilltop Hldg holds 9,505 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pitcairn Comm stated it has 12,249 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc reported 155,984 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 92.53M shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,046 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 52,203 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.1% or 1.92 million shares. Citadel reported 2.49 million shares stake. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 167,408 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,308 shares to 523,031 shares, valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 7,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,381 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf.