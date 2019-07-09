As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Boosted Its Position; Hillcrest Asset Management Increases Position in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 316,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 878,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 5.09M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,543 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

