As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $467,775

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 32,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 298,733 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, up from 266,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 7.36M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 16.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 486,100 shares to 376,502 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 43,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,635 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

