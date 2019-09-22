As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Sector Gamma As Decreased Holding by $6.64 Million; Serengeti Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 122,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 175,743 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, down from 298,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 2.63 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina stocks on watch after Macri’s upset defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 52,600 shares to 313,893 shares, valued at $26.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

