As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Position; As Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Share Price Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $350,196

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 12,959 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,746 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 93,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 4.07M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company's stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 419,242 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares to 21,841 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 2,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,228 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 10,134 shares to 14,592 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 60,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

