As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped by $702,939 Its Position; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Its Stake by $5.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 79,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.19 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80M shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associate owns 5,500 shares. Clark Estates holds 2.89% or 345,561 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 4,630 are held by Cobblestone Advsr Limited Company New York. 10 owns 34,262 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Mngmt Inc has invested 1.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 278,525 are held by Bb&T. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.88% or 33,575 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.40M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,468 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Management has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,948 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Commerce has 1.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.79 million shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 254,377 shares. 77,030 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 9,222 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

