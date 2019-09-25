As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered by $388,800 Its Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Stake Held by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 50,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 2.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 32,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 115,115 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, up from 82,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 4.30M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $489.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,060 shares to 28,040 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 498,309 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stevens First Principles owns 31,249 shares. Nomura holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 220,872 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,000 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 222,646 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny reported 1.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence Bankshares Na accumulated 18,220 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 5,710 shares. 305,460 were accumulated by Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 20 shares stake. Altfest L J Comm Inc has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,470 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,589 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.90 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

