As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $5.70 Million; Stillwater Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $381.32. About 1.23M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 107,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 141,174 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 9.90 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,309 shares to 10,377 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 53,405 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.