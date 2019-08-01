As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Huntington National Bank Lowered Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 645,118 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87 million, up from 635,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 15,370 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,019 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 112,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Prn) (SPY) by 342,467 shares to 343,277 shares, valued at $96.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IEI) by 23,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,985 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandes Inv Ptnrs Lp owns 0.94% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 752,361 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group owns 274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). C Group A S holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 535,582 shares. Whitebox Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,433 shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi stated it has 3,780 shares. 13,352 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc has 0.94% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Independent has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,370 shares. Neumann Lc has invested 1.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 42,053 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Janney Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 202,444 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.