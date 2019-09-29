As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Gagnon Advisors Increases Position in Five9 (FIVN)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 25,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,933 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, down from 127,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,639 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Five9 Inc (FIVN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,570 were reported by Azimuth Capital Lc. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company has 1.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company reported 26 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fdx has 38,867 shares. Violich Capital Management invested in 3.01% or 224,501 shares. Estabrook Cap holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,765 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 36,212 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 114,075 shares stake. Headinvest Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boys Arnold Communication holds 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 64,967 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,457 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Still Too Risky to Bet on Rite Aid Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 21,876 shares to 33,638 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 32,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).