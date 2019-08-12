As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Holder At Bancorp Has Raised Stake; Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised Its Urban Outfitters (Call) (URBN) Stake by $333,500; Share Price Declined

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 44,590 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 33,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (Call) (URBN) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 73,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.32M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,437 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 14,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cibc invested 0.16% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 45,540 shares. Invesco Limited has 1.39M shares. 14,194 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 23,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 623,816 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 218,688 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Comerica National Bank owns 48,949 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 114,241 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 112,603 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (Call) (NYSE:CMI) by 35,700 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 229,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,200 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:SPG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.