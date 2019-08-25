As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.01 Million; Heartland Advisors Trimmed Stake in Pretium Res (PVG) as Market Valuation Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 168,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 9.58% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 3.41 million shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,899 shares to 85,918 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 111,537 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 471,277 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 88,118 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 20,640 shares. Loews reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 359,048 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Company reported 20,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 1.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated New York invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Fincl Cap holds 20,020 shares. 819,819 were reported by Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. First Washington Corporation reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Andra Ap reported 76,700 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 12.92 million shares. Connable Office Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,360 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 636,180 shares. Creative Planning owns 143,181 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 105,377 shares. Brown Advisory reported 413,864 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horan Capital Mgmt owns 1.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 156,813 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.05% or 29,549 shares.