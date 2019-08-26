As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.71 Million; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $16.43 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.51. About 540,339 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 70,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 182,787 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 112,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 2.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based Pzena Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 3.33M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta reported 227,858 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 863,767 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 51,121 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc owns 111,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 642,549 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Stanley holds 26,967 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 72,704 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 544 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 23,006 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na holds 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 160,962 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $35.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

