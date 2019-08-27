As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $2.46 Million; Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $5.73 Million as Stock Price Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 123,863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 77,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 256,148 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1,724 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 55,056 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 37,909 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 648,810 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Principal invested in 0.03% or 623,339 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 569,642 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 438 were reported by Csat Advisory Lp. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,188 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 10,864 shares. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 13,173 shares. Advisors Cap Management Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 65,254 shares. Kemper owns 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 3,321 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 106,600 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 18,288 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 44,630 shares to 280,916 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 678,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,400 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares to 15,948 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc. by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.