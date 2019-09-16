As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Position by $2.82 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 2.05 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 6.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 192,000 shares to 203,508 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,466 shares to 41,152 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Mkt (BND) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).