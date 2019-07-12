As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $7.24 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 190,477 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 147,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81M shares traded or 187.46% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares to 104,927 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 23,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 42,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Com stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 419 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 9,722 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 400 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. First Tru LP stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 8,968 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 22,724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 38,264 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.66M for 17.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 80,196 shares to 88,536 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 815 shares in its portfolio. Mrj owns 0.97% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,100 shares. Fosun Interest owns 7,862 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 128,091 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 554,666 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Savant Llc reported 7,525 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.24% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Beacon Gp invested in 174,717 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 0.75% or 33,432 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). James Investment holds 0.11% or 31,530 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 23,814 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).