As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.50 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Boosted Holding by $6.86 Million as Stock Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 461,440 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 37,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 104,209 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95 million, up from 66,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $188.79. About 137,804 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,016 shares to 116,216 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,885 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

