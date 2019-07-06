As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $26.12 Million; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position Held by Wunderlich Securities Inc

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,233 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 8,989 shares. Btim Corporation reported 471,667 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 1.15% or 76,835 shares. Daiwa Secs has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 984,360 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Wallace Capital Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 2.52% or 137,038 shares. First Trust Lp invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weik Mgmt has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 324,800 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 353,049 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc owns 43,104 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or holds 1.76% or 67,744 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 8,655 shares to 195,498 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 7,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,053 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,122 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.42% or 187,556 shares in its portfolio. 9,974 were accumulated by Smith Moore. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,052 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 8.32M shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp holds 0.02% or 17,065 shares. Martin & Tn reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 56,709 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Lc has 90,782 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 332,692 shares. Cls Invs Limited holds 95 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lifeplan Group Inc owns 274 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stanley invested in 26,967 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 74,504 were reported by Barnett &.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. $10.73 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares to 19.78M shares, valued at $1.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).