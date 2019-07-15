As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Provise Management Group Upped Stake; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Maintains Position in Chevron (CVX)

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 11,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 84,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 1.97 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,780 shares to 16,279 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,153 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 38,160 shares. Citigroup reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc has invested 0.74% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Investment Counselors invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Capital Incorporated reported 182,465 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 25,064 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 415,396 shares. Aperio Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 51,121 shares. 70,605 were accumulated by First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru. 51,275 were accumulated by Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Personal Fincl Services has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natl Bank Of The West reported 83,765 shares. Washington Trust Bank has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas Yale Cap stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nwq Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com has 1.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peavine Cap Ltd owns 2,458 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 684,853 shares. 51,394 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Company. Fruth Invest Management holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 33,741 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.3% or 21,092 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.17% or 26,130 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 72,896 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Corp owns 18,368 shares. American Insur Tx reported 148,445 shares.

