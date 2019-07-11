As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $7.24 Million; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While White Elm Capital Decreased Holding by $2.51 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 147,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 28.18 million shares traded or 189.44% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $278.37. About 2.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic has 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 0.13% or 8,590 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nbt Bancshares N A New York has 0.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 0.29% stake. Seatown Pte Ltd owns 190,000 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 52,061 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,065 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 68,910 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 2.6% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 92,015 shares. 60,860 are owned by Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Company. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 29,223 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,405 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 0.51% stake.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons CVS Health’s Future Looks Bright Despite Current Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 1.64% or 104,685 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 4.72M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Academy Mngmt Tx owns 9.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 174,040 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp holds 4.07% or 2.45M shares. Vulcan Value has invested 7.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,427 shares. Aperio Group Llc invested in 0.73% or 723,313 shares. First Natl Communications holds 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,876 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 4,313 shares. Country Tru Bancshares holds 70 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.03 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 300,084 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt holds 16,620 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Somerset Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).