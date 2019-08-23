As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted by $1.82 Million Its Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Boosted Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 34,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 143,539 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 109,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 118.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 23,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 43,639 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 2.72 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares to 15,267 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,029 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,940 shares to 15,112 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 83,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,612 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

