As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Camarda Financial Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.48 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position by $427,167 as Share Price Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 4.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 1.50 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares to 439 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $10.73 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth invested in 25,823 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.35 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 51,121 shares in its portfolio. 2,961 were reported by Spirit Of America Corp New York. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan Assocs Incorporated, Kentucky-based fund reported 83,494 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt reported 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,000 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 5.97 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterling Mgmt Ltd reported 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation reported 82,875 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N.V..

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.