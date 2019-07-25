As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Camarda Financial Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.48 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Holding

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,249 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 50,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $347.72. About 7.64M shares traded or 71.95% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 3.53 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 738 shares to 11,513 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Courage Miller Partners Llc reported 0.18% stake. Altavista Wealth Management Inc invested in 551 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eagle Advisors Limited invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 145,212 shares stake. New England Research & invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ftb has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 29,299 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 151,450 shares. Ashfield Cap Limited reported 23,786 shares or 1% of all its holdings. New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Papp L Roy And holds 3,341 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp New York has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares to 410 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 320,902 shares. Rnc Ltd has 783,285 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Coatue Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Edge Capital Llc accumulated 13,426 shares. American Gru Inc holds 0.62% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Hawaii has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,809 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 90,780 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 444,097 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 11,374 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv invested in 89,470 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6.48 million shares. Haverford Fincl Incorporated holds 3.42% or 176,698 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).