As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Boosted Stake; As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shares Declined, Concorde Asset Management Increased by $1.32 Million Its Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 10.07 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Invesco reported 2.81M shares. Geode Limited Liability Company owns 16.77M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 0.04% or 25,267 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 86,613 are owned by Old Natl Comml Bank In. Panagora Asset Inc reported 206,325 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fiera Capital owns 15,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 88,620 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Lc. Alyeska Group Lp stated it has 956,193 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tobam has invested 0.91% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Texas-based Beck Capital Lc has invested 1.52% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Huntington National Bank has 12,161 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares to 410 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).