As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Stake; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Increased Stake

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 193,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 710,720 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.44M, up from 517,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 614,320 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 71,981 shares to 12,898 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,859 shares, and cut its stake in Cgi Inc.