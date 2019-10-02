As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Highlander Capital Management Has Increased Position; As W. W. Grainger (GWW) Stock Rose, Holder Coho Partners LTD Lowered Its Position by $3.27 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 12,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 472,623 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.77M, down from 484,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in W. W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $286.05. About 589,525 shares traded or 39.64% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 2,335 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 81,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.28% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Covington Capital Mgmt stated it has 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,152 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Davenport And Limited Liability Company invested in 962 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,054 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 11,107 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 5,110 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 849 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 902 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Services owns 885 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il reported 20,032 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 4,066 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 91,279 shares.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Bed Bath & Beyond, Tapestry, and W.W. Grainger Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy WW. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) At $255.3? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 03, 2018.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.57M for 15.89 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.