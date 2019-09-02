As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Forte Capital Decreased Its Stake by $654,444; Amazon (AMZN) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Holding by $558,920 as Shares Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

