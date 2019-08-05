As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped by $700,925 Its Holding; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Its Stake by $382,356

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 12,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48M shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi holds 0.05% or 3,780 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle Com has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citigroup has 2.04M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Heartland has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Piedmont Invest Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,220 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited holds 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 71,829 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Ltd has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,326 shares. Haverford Tru Commerce has 1.53M shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Investment Management has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farmers Tru has 1.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 68,713 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 176,277 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.09% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. On Thursday, February 28 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 200,000 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).