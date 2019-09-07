As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Camarda Financial Advisors Boosted Position by $1.48 Million; Group One Trading LP Has Increased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1548.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 106,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 6,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

