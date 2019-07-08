As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Upped Stake; Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding Has Increased by Nicholas Investment Partners Lp

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 137.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 109,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,636 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 79,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 86,489 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 54,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,566 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 210,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15,565 shares to 26,542 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 68,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,991 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Incredible Stocks to Buy Now That Wall Street Ignores – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Which Security Stock Could be the Fortinet (FTNT) of 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radware Survey: Cybersecurity is no Longer a Cost Factor for $1B Organizations; Rather It’s a Business Driver – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware® (Nasdadq: RDWR) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49 million.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,558 shares to 126,094 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).