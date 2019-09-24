As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Position by $865,944; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management Llc

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 16,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 831,095 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.29M, up from 815,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 25,040 shares to 25,130 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,962 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Lc has invested 6.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 250 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc. Interactive Advsrs has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 771 shares. Oz Lp reported 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 14.08% or 16,711 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,564 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 107,399 shares. Hartline accumulated 6,319 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Inv House Limited Com holds 3.22% or 16,248 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Com reported 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch & In has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 266,992 are held by Blair William Il.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns holds 4,383 shares. Automobile Association reported 1.10M shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 354,636 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.95% or 87,737 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has 0.63% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Richard C Young Ltd owns 145,303 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 57,007 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca accumulated 365,208 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,457 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd invested 2.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Yorktown Management & Research accumulated 37,600 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,433 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 107,318 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Limited Liability. 81,485 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Lc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,775 shares to 996,262 shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,445 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY).