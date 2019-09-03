As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Decreased by $349,800 Its Stake; American National Bank Raised Its Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 371.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 6,498 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 1,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Earnings Are Coming. Hereâ€™s What To Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital invested in 130,126 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 24.62 million shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited holds 0.13% or 83,341 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Altrinsic Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.89% or 356,541 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 502,909 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 27,792 are owned by Westport Asset Incorporated. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 8,824 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 10.82M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment. 4,997 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Llc. Beach Counsel Inc Pa owns 123,863 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust Communications owns 19,277 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 21,621 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 186,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Salem Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 4,036 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.12% or 50,762 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,447 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,180 shares. Moreover, Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Puzo Michael J holds 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Logan Mgmt invested in 12,970 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 1,100 shares stake. Peoples stated it has 0.74% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability invested in 1.91M shares. Alyeska Inv LP has invested 1.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Avalon Ltd Liability Company holds 2,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc accumulated 40,000 shares.