As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; As Autonation (AN) Stock Rose, Force Capital Management Has Lifted by $968,870 Its Position

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 55,910 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 1.70 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. The insider EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 18,695 shares to 34,454 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,428 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.