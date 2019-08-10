As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Robecosam Ag Has Cut Its Stake; As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Valuation Declined, Osmium Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.02 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 28,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 187,556 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 216,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 53,805 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $6.28 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $34.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79,673 shares to 239,100 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.