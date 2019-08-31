As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Position; Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Barclays Plc (BCS) Position by $993,825

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 589,139 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 447,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 3.00M shares traded or 36.37% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC – AMENDMENT; 03/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – IMPLEMENTED RING-FENCING TRANSFER SCHEME AND ESTABLISHED RING-FENCED BANK, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC ON 1 APRIL; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg To Add China To The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Indices; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Barclays executive John Mahon hired by Liam Fox as UK’s first exports chief – Sky News; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin exchange in banking tie-up with Barclays; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 12/03/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes Of Ubs-Barclays 2012-C2; 23/05/2018 – Barclays/StanChart: needs mustn’t; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s ABCP activity ending March 23, 2018

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 208,688 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 151,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fin Advsr Limited Company has 1.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gamco Et Al accumulated 0.22% or 528,872 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,954 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service holds 0.6% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,996 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 176,277 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. California-based Pacific Investment Mngmt Communication has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South Dakota Inv Council holds 254,377 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. At Fincl Bank owns 44,590 shares. The New York-based Mathes Co has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Exchange Management stated it has 27,954 shares. 87,045 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Llc. Schafer Cullen Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 45,556 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 661,595 shares. 94,685 were reported by Madison Investment Holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,043 shares to 146,599 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

