As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $679,672; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted by $896,124 Its Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.26 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, up from 150,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams reported 52,061 shares stake. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 360,518 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.77 million shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 26,653 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Inc invested in 0.13% or 5,500 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1.51M shares. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 3,966 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru reported 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scott Selber invested in 33,725 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.39% or 8,511 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 191,642 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 11,646 were accumulated by Scotia. Cap City Fl stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 163,037 shares. Cincinnati Corp invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Lc has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clark Gru reported 125,666 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Polen Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 5.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 1,341 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 22,993 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,052 shares. Cordasco Fincl invested in 85 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 312,984 shares to 35,494 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,224 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).