As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lifted Position; Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $2.33 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 25,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 3.91M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.25M, up from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.44. About 1.12 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 2.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 9,464 shares to 379,125 shares, valued at $53.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 104,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

