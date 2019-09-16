As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Upped Its Holding; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake by $831,312

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39M, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 6.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 4,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 88,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41M, up from 84,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Lp holds 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 8,509 shares. South State invested in 0.16% or 7,605 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 42,693 shares. Factory Mutual Com has invested 0.54% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Maple Cap Mgmt holds 2.63% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 63,424 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,070 are held by Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Inc Tx. Ftb accumulated 7,396 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Com owns 11,264 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). E&G Lp has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,500 shares to 2,024 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 7,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,620 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).