As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Btc Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $897,078; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $3.86 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 16,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 95,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares to 62,796 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,988 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

